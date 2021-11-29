Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the October 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Impala Platinum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impala Platinum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

IMPUY traded down $1.17 on Monday, reaching $11.14. 347,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,178. Impala Platinum has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

