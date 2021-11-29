Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Makes New $261,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.96 on Monday, hitting $88.05. 131,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,538,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.82. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.82. The firm has a market cap of $172.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

