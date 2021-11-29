WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$179.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total value of C$9,707,372.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,684,878.76.

Shares of TSE WSP traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$180.62. The company had a trading volume of 71,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,561. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$166.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$152.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77. The stock has a market cap of C$21.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$94.57 and a 52 week high of C$187.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

