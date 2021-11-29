Umbrella Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.51 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $31.82 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00090560 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009271 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

