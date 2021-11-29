NeoWorld Cash Trading Down 15.3% This Week (NASH)

NeoWorld Cash (CURRENCY:NASH) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last seven days, NeoWorld Cash has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. NeoWorld Cash has a total market cap of $655,756.06 and $6,195.00 worth of NeoWorld Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NeoWorld Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NeoWorld Cash

NeoWorld Cash is a coin. NeoWorld Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,709,948,546 coins. The official website for NeoWorld Cash is neoworld.io . NeoWorld Cash’s official Twitter account is @NeoWorld9 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NeoWorld Cash is /r/neoworldtech . The official message board for NeoWorld Cash is blog.neoworld.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NeoWorld is a multiplayer online virtual world that runs on blockchain. In the 3D virtual environment, players explore new frontiers, create skylines, pursue careers and build wealth, legends and legacies from scratch, just like in the real world. “

Buying and Selling NeoWorld Cash

