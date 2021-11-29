Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Power Co. of Canada (POW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Power Co. of Canada (TSE: POW):
- 11/12/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$49.00.
- 11/9/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$44.00.
- 10/26/2021 – Power Co. of Canada was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of POW traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$41.89. 525,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,137. The firm has a market cap of C$28.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$28.40 and a 12-month high of C$44.53. The company has a current ratio of 135.49, a quick ratio of 116.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.01.
Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$18.58 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4099998 earnings per share for the current year.
