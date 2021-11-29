Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Power Co. of Canada (POW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Power Co. of Canada (TSE: POW):

11/12/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$49.00.

11/9/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$44.00.

10/26/2021 – Power Co. of Canada was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of POW traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$41.89. 525,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,137. The firm has a market cap of C$28.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$28.40 and a 12-month high of C$44.53. The company has a current ratio of 135.49, a quick ratio of 116.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.01.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$18.58 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4099998 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

