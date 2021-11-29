Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. MKM Partners cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.98. 409,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,340,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 0.75. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.13.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $3,134,763.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,595.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,060 shares of company stock valued at $30,142,102 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933,027 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,491 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 159.2% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

