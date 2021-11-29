Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF)

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BWAGF remained flat at $$62.94 during mid-day trading on Monday. BAWAG Group has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $65.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.17.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

