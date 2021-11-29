BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Down 80.5% in November

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the October 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CII. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 854.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 26.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 223,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CII traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,478. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.84 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

