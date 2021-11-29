E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

EONGY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:EONGY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.14. 34,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,615. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. E.On has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

