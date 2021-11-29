ENI (NYSE:E) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on E. Barclays upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

NYSE E traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.77. 23,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,290. ENI has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ENI will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ENI by 21.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,678 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth $233,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 32.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 23.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 76,506 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth $203,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

