SafeBlast Price Down 3.9% This Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $167,476.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,849.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.26 or 0.00982310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.06 or 0.00262851 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00036094 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003391 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000113 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BLASTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.