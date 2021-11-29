FintruX Network Trading 5.5% Lower This Week (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $4,626.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001236 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002988 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00042723 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008566 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.32 or 0.00230466 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00088686 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
FintruX Network Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “
FintruX Network Coin Trading
