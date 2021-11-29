Chia Network (XCH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $23.39 Million

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $337.15 million and $23.39 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chia Network has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for approximately $139.31 or 0.00240824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00062663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00072220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00095388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,362.82 or 0.07541704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,153.54 or 1.00526082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,420,039 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

