TenX Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. One TenX coin can now be bought for $0.0675 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a total market cap of $13.84 million and $450,218.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TenX has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00042723 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.32 or 0.00230466 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00088686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TenX (PAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

