BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the October 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,820. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.50. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $9.99.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
