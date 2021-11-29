BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the October 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,820. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.50. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 62,459 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 22.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the third quarter valued at $947,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

