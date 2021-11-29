Analyzing CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.8% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBM Bancorp 8.68% 1.67% 0.36% Codorus Valley Bancorp 18.78% 8.42% 0.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBM Bancorp $10.34 million 4.75 $940,000.00 N/A N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp $91.61 million 2.31 $8.44 million $1.70 12.76

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CBM Bancorp and Codorus Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp beats CBM Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on May 22, 2018 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

