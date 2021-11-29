Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, an increase of 116.3% from the October 31st total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of EMD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.07. 4,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,962. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMD. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 786.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

