Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will report $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.19. Tenaris posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

TS stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.23. 138,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,455. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

