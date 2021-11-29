Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,174 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $66,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 16,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $11.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $364.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $374.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $348.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

