Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.8% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 53.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $395.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $379.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.69. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $294.78 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

