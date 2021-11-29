Geneva Partners LLC Purchases 1,294 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.32.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $245.40. 7,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,774. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

