BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIGC shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, VP Thomas Aylor sold 12,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $682,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,235. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 11,100.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 16,539 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 11.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after buying an additional 69,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after buying an additional 138,319 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at $2,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.52. 28,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,489. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.13. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

