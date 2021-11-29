Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Unilever (ULVR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Unilever (LON: ULVR):

11/19/2021 – Unilever had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/19/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/19/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/19/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/1/2021 – Unilever had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/22/2021 – Unilever had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/21/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/21/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/21/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/21/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/19/2021 – Unilever had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/15/2021 – Unilever had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/1/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ULVR traded down GBX 25.50 ($0.33) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,926 ($51.29). 4,516,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,328. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £101.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,913.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,093.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a GBX 35.98 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.97%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

