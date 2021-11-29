Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Receives C$95.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$95.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCBO shares. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Docebo from C$80.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Docebo from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Docebo from C$97.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of TSE:DCBO traded up C$3.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$93.72. The stock had a trading volume of 67,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,800. Docebo has a twelve month low of C$47.22 and a twelve month high of C$117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$97.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$83.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.64.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

