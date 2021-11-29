Brokerages Anticipate Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC also posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 70.76% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of GSBD stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.01. 4,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.43. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $20.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 133.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 33.4% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

