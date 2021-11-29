Wall Street Games Market Cap Tops $28.82 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $28.82 million and $2.33 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00062971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00072195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00095452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,379.30 or 0.07520114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,528.85 or 1.00505407 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

