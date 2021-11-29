Rise (RISE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $230.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 50% lower against the dollar. Rise has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $230.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded 60.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00053684 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001979 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004607 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 189,249,123 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

