NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Update

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,300 shares, an increase of 252.3% from the October 31st total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS NWSZF remained flat at $$0.90 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. NWS has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $0.90.

About NWS

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates roads and related projects; and power plants.

