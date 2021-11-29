NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Update

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,300 shares, an increase of 252.3% from the October 31st total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
OTCMKTS NWSZF remained flat at $$0.90 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. NWS has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $0.90.
About NWS
