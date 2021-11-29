Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Short Interest Up 233.3% in November

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NNUP remained flat at $$0.17 during trading hours on Monday. Nocopi Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.
Nocopi Technologies Company Profile
