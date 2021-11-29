Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Short Interest Up 233.3% in November

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NNUP remained flat at $$0.17 during trading hours on Monday. Nocopi Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile

Nocopi Technologies, Inc engages in the development and distribution of document security products and licensing of reactive ink technologies for the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. It also develops and markets technologies for document and product authentication. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

