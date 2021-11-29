TRH Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TRH Financial LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,054,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet stock traded up $52.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,896.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,460. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,851.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,680.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

