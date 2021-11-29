City Holding Co. Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 42.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,761,646,000 after purchasing an additional 475,469 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,782,000 after acquiring an additional 108,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,884,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,022,379,000 after acquiring an additional 638,383 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $154.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $186.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $161.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $4,032,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,409 shares of company stock worth $55,660,511. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.