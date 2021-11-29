Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Sells 19,315 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 873,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,315 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 7.3% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $51,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,341,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,186,355,000 after buying an additional 676,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,145,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,157,152,000 after buying an additional 1,196,435 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,957,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,395,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,473,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,902,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

BMY traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.91. The company had a trading volume of 529,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,772,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a PE ratio of -23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

