Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,860 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 405,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,860 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $50,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Amundi bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $921,134,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 26.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Medtronic by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Medtronic by 3,039.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Medtronic by 86.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,503 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $111.23. 65,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,462,745. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $110.06 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.98. The company has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

