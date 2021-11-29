Gradient Investments LLC Has $14.33 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71,851 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 316,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after buying an additional 129,648 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 282,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 36,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $62.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.18 and its 200 day moving average is $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $264.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.