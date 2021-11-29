Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,432 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,660 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,085,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after buying an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,875,723,000 after buying an additional 2,333,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after buying an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,458,710,000 after buying an additional 1,334,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $51.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

