Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Acquires 70 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Amundi bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $412,006,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $189,767,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 30,854.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 791,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.52.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $205.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $178.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.93 and its 200 day moving average is $201.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

