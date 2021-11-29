CryptEx (CRX) Market Cap Hits $1.16 Million

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for about $13.59 or 0.00023337 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. CryptEx has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $1,360.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,172.46 or 0.98176223 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00047374 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00039647 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.85 or 0.00612780 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003535 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

