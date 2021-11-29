Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $1.74 on Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00002983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $327.45 million and $819,570.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.77 or 0.00430618 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.60 or 0.00196791 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00096725 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004271 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,519,353 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.