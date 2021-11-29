$750.16 Million in Sales Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will report $750.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $755.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $744.80 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $574.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

VSTO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

NYSE VSTO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.65. 18,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,924. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

In other news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

