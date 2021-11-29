Analysts Anticipate Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.97. Etsy reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $4.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Shares of ETSY traded down $9.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.92. 67,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,191. Etsy has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.76 and its 200-day moving average is $207.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total transaction of $1,611,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.79, for a total value of $412,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,384 shares of company stock worth $58,134,103 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,258 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Etsy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after buying an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Etsy by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after buying an additional 560,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.