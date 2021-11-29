CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 0.7% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

CVS stock opened at $91.52 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $96.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average of $85.87.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

