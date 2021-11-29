Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $91.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average of $85.87. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

