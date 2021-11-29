CIBC Analysts Give VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) a C$28.00 Price Target

VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) has been given a C$28.00 price target by equities researchers at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on VanEck ETF Trust in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$27.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price target on VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of EINC traded down C$0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching C$19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,581. VanEck ETF Trust has a twelve month low of C$18.45 and a twelve month high of C$26.06.

