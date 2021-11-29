Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Short Interest Update

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the October 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PICC stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,878. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 1,012.3% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 109,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,455 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 198.7% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 298,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 198,861 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III in the third quarter worth about $2,201,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 89.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 67,883 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III in the second quarter worth about $544,000. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

