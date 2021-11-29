Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Down 52.9% in November

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SOR traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,556. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.50. Source Capital has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $47.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Source Capital during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Source Capital during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 8.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

