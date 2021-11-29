ACT Advisors LLC. Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

ACT Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 12.5% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

SCHD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.34. 36,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,926. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $79.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.68.

