Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VTN traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.46. 22,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,525. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0478 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

