First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 488 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 13,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 22,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $90.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $105.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

