Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 144 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 103,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,839,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 30.6% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 292,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.34. 50,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,249. The company has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.28 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.